Vidyut Jammwal States He Doesn't Believe In Cheat Meals; Shares Adorable Moment From Set

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal recently shared an adorable Instagram video from the sets of his upcoming movie Sanak. Vidyut Jammwal, who predominantly works in Hindi films, made his acting debut in the Telugu film Sakhti. The actor made his Bollywood debut in the John Abraham starrer Force, for which he won several awards.

The actor recently shared a cute new video on Instagram with his young co-star Harminder from the sets of Sanak. In the video, Vidyut can be seen pouring honey on pancakes while asking young Harminder various questions like how much he wants and if he plans to diet. When asked why he doesn't diet, the young boy simply says "honey is good" and in the end Vidyut agrees saying if Harminder says it isn't fattening then must be so.

The two can be seen adorably eating two halves of the pancakes together. Vidyut shared the post with the caption "Training him to never CHEAT .. I don’t believe in Cheat meals.. I eat what I crave for" and ended the caption with "MENTAL happiness BHI KOI CHEEZ HOTI HAI" (MENTAL HAPPINESS is a thing!). Take a look at the post below.

Vidyut Jammwal's fitness; fans react

Vidyut Jammwal's fitness is often the topic of his media appearances and Instagram posts. The actor is a trained martial artist and a fitness freak as he loves to train and build his body in the gym. Vidyut's fans often take his fitness advice and praise him for it. Many of his fans commented on his post with hearts and kisses with one fan even writing to him saying "words of wisdom". Take a look at some of the comments below.

Vidyut Jammwal's films

Vidyut Jammwal's films include some notable names like Force and the Commando film franchise, Bullett Raja and more. Vidyut appeared in the critically acclaimed film Khuda Haafiz, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020. Vidyut also recently starred in the film The Power, which released in January 2021 on Zee Plex. Vidyut is set to appear next in the film Sanak alongside Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and young star Harminder. Take a look at the poster of Sanak which Vidyut shared on his Instagram handle below.

