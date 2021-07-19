Vidyut Jammwal To Make Debut As Producer, Teams Up With Telegu Director For 'IB 71'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is set to mesmerize his fans again with another thriller espionage, titled IB 71. The Commando actor is teaming up with National Award-winning Telugu director Sankalp Reddy, for the much-awaited thriller film. Apart from acting, the actor is all set to make his debut as a producer with the film under his banner Action Hero Films. Reliance Entertainment will co-produce the film. In the film, Vidyut will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer.

Vidyut Jammwal to headline and bankroll new project

The film IB 71 is said to be based on a real-life incident. According to the makers, the film “recounts the tale of how Indian Intelligence Officers outwitted the entire Pakistani establishment and gave the Indian armed forces the required advantage they needed to face a two-front war.” Vidyut Jammwal said that the story of IB 71 appealed to not only the actor in him but also the producer. “Some of the most interesting episodes in Indian history have inspired IB 71. With this film, Action Hero Films pursues the endeavour to unravel a riveting story envisaged by gifted writers. I have full faith in Sankalp Reddy’s vision as a filmmaker,” Vidyut said in a statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Vidyut shared the news on Instagram with a picture along with director Sankalp Reddy. He also penned a small note that read, “IB 71 is “a step towards fulfilling the promise of quality filmmaking. The project is a result of teamwork and belief,” he wrote while captioning it. Sankal Reddy, known for the National Award-winning Telugu-Hindi bilingual war film Ghazi (2017), said what makes IB 71 special is the “different” kind of heroism that it explores.



“IB 71 is about what goes on before a triumph and a very different kind of heroism is at play in its story. These are the themes that I connected with when the story was narrated to me. I’m very happy that the producers have shown tremendous belief in my vision. This film is truly special for me,” Sankalp said in a statement. The film is expected to begin shooting from December this year.

