Vidyut Jammwal Treats Fans With Exotic Monochrome Pics As He Expresses Gratitude

Bollywood actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal recently took the internet storm as he dropped a series of throwback pictures on his official Instagram handle. Sharing several monochrome pictures of himself, the actor also expressed gratitude to his fans and followers who have been following him on the photo-sharing site in an amazing way. Take a look at his pictures here.

Vidyut Jammwal's latest pictures make him look exotic

In the pictures, Vidyut Jammwal can be seen shirtless and the location looks like a place in the Himalayas. One can see him posing on the ground as the mountains form an amazing background for his pictures. He can be seen flaunting his abs and his toned physique as he flashed a faded smile. As for the caption, he wrote, "Thanking everyone who joined me with my 1st insta post (above)... till today".

As soon as Vidyut Jammwal's stunning pictures were up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to compliment the actor. A fan commented, "Fvrt pic" with a pair of fire emoticons. Another one wrote, "Attractive". A netizen chipped in, "Looking very hot hero" with heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one added the actor's song, "SavaN Baireeeeee, aaG lagaaYe SavaN baireeeeee" with red hearts.

Well, this isn't the first time, the actor has dropped stunning pictures of himself. He has been winning the hearts of his fans and followers since the time he debuted on the photo-sharing site in the month of September 2016. Earlier, he dropped a monochrome picture where he can be seen donning black tee and a pair of denim jeans. He captioned the post as, "I LOVE YOU!! This is for everyone who messages me... You are probably thinking “I DONT KNOW MOST PEOPLE “ But

If people can hate for no reason... I can love... '#MYlearningFROMsocialMEDIA' '#kalaripayattu'"

On the work front, Jammwal recently started filming for Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, the upcoming film is a sequel to his last year's release, Khuda Haafiz. It also features Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Shiv Pandit, Nawab Shah and Vipin Sharma. The film depicts the challenges of societal pressure faced by a couple after they have traversed over a huge turmoil. Jammwal also has Sanak in the pipeline. Helmed by Kanishk Varma, the film will also star Neha Dhupia, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rukmini Maitra.

