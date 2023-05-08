Vidyut Jammwal Visits Golden Temple, Wagah Border Ahead Of IB 71 Release

Vidyut Jammwal was recently spotted at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The actor was presumably there to seek blessings for his upcoming film IB 71 and also performed seva. The actor followed this up with a visit to the Wagah border.

Vidyut at Golden Temple

Vidyut's visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, comes ahead of the release of his film IB 71. It is a big step in Vidyut's career, not just as an actor but as a producer as well. While there, Vidyut also tied a white handkerchief to his head to cover his hair, as is the custom in Gurudwaras. The actor could be seen sitting amidst others, also performing seva, as he shined some dishes. The actor was smiling and indulging in candid interaction with those around him. Vidyut also posted a reel of his Golden Temple visit to his Instagram handle, captioning it, "Waheguruji #BlessingsForIB71."

Vidyut visits the Wagah border

Vidyut's visit to the Golden Temple was followed up with a visit to the nearby Wagah border. Vidyut arrived at the border, escorted by security. The actor greeted his fans before he made his way to his seat. Vidyut posted a reel of this part of his Amritsar visit as well. He captioned it, "Jai Hind! #IB71 releasing on 12th May in theatres."

More on IB 71



IB71 revolves around the role of the intelligence agencies in the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The film focuses on the role of both the Indian and Pakistani intelligence agencies in their efforts to win the war. The film is produced by T-series and stars Anupam Kher and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles. Incidentally, the Sankalp Reddy-directorial has also been produced by the actor.

On the work front for Vidyut

Vidyut was last seen in 2022 film Khuda Haafiz 2: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha. He will next be seen in IB 71 which is eyeing a release soon, on May 12. Vidyut is also currently filming for Sher Singh Rana and Crakk, the latter of which he is also producing.