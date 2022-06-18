Vidyut Jammwal Wins Hearts As He Takes Fan For A Ride In His Aston Martin Car; Watch

After impressing fans with his impeccable acting skills in the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz, Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is all set to return in his power-packed action hero avatar with his highly anticipated action-thriller Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha, which will hit the theatres on 8 July 2022.

With the release date of the action thriller inching closer, Vidyut is leaving no stones unturned in promoting the project. Recently, the actor was spotted in the city promoting his upcoming actioner as he arrived at the promotions in his luxurious Aston Martin DB 9. While posing for the paparazzi, a female fan rushed toward the Commando actor and expressed her feelings for him. However, whatever happened afterwards managed to win the hearts of the netizens.

Vidyut Jammwal takes fan on a car ride in his Aston Martin

Vidyut Jammwal's sweet gesture towards one of his fans is winning hearts on the internet. The actor made his fan's day after he took her out for a ride in his luxury car. As the woman approached Vidyut and expressed her feeling for him, the actor humbly greeted her and gave her a hug. He then asked her to hop in his car for a ride. The paps capturing the moment get stunned and started cheering for his kind gesture. Videos of Vidyut's sweet moment with the fan are currently doing rounds on the internet.

Paps handle Varinder Chawla shared the same on his Instagram handle with the caption, "A fan goes gaga as she meets @mevidyutjammwal and him being absolutely humble takes her out for a drive 🚗🙌🏻"

Take a look-

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans jumped to the comments section and lauded Vidyut's sweet gesture. One of the users wrote, "Ohhh my this is really adorable 😍 hats off Vidyut 😍" while another wrote, "🙌🙌🙌 What a gentleman 👌👌👌" the other user wrote, "Nice and sweet positive attitude ... lots of love." Meanwhile, certian other users called him 'humble', 'kind' and 'real.'

What's next on Vidyut Jammwal's work front

On the professional front, Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in Khuda Haafiz 2 alongside Shivaleeka Oberoi. The film is written and directed by Faruk Kabir. Apart from that Vidyut also has Anupam Kher starrer IB 71 in his kitty. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the film will see Vidyut stepping into the shoes of an Intelligence Officer. It also marks Vidyut's debut project as a producer under his company Action Hero Films. He also has the biopic film Sher Singh Raana in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram@mevidyutjammwal