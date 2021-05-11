Vidyut Jammwal Wishes 'Commando' Co-star Adah Sharma On 29th Birthday

Actor Adah Sharma celebrates her 29th birthday today, May 11, 2021. Her Commando co-star Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram Story to share a special birthday wish for her. Adah sat in a cold, snowy setting enjoying an ear of roasted corn on the cob. The 1920 actor wore a simple black saree and a sleeveless blouse and had a smile on her face. Her hair was tied into a loose ponytail and a tiny bindi decorated her forehead. She completed the look with a simple gold watch around her wrist. Vidyut wrote, "Happiest Birthday" for his colleague in the Instagram story.

Recently, Vidyut Jammwal's Commando completed 8 years. The movie's producer Vipul Shah announced that he was planning a fourth instalment for the series. The Commando series focuses on Captain Karanvir Singh Dohra played by Vidyut Jammwal and his mission to keep the country safe.

Currently, Vidyut Jammwal is working with Vipul Shah on a new film titled Sanak Hope Under Siege. The film will also feature Rukmini Maitri, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles. The movie will be helmed by Kanishk Varma and will be an action thriller. The actor announced his new project on January 25, 2021, on his Instagram handle. The poster showed a hospital bed lying in a dark corner with a bottle of blood hanging on the side. A rifle is set on the bed and is laid on a pillow with blood smeared around it. On January 26, 2021, Vidyut shared another look from the movie on the occasion of Independence Day 2021.

In the poster, Vidyut can be seen sitting with a stern look on his face and blood trickling down from the left side of his forehead. A group of thugs wearing olive green clothing and covering their faces are standing behind Vidyut in a threatening position with guns in their hands targeting the hero of the movie. Vidyut gave a hint of the movie's history in the caption writing, "When love is in danger, nothing can stop the rage!"

