Vidyut Jammwal's Fan Turns His Flexible Photo Into Creative Meme, Actor 'enjoys The Idea'

It was just a few days ago when Vidyut Jammwal’s recent fitness picture became a major topic of discussion amongst netizens. Now, fans have turned his photo into creative yet hilarious memes that have even stunned the Commando actor. On Sunday, Vidyut took to his Twitter space to share one of them online with fans.

Vidyut Jammwal’s flexible fitness photo

On April 8, the Khuda Hafiz star took to his social media to share a stunning picture of himself while performing the traditional Indian martial art form, Kalaripayattu. In the picture, Vidyut can be seen flexing his muscular physique as he attempts to nail one of the most difficult postures of the fighting form. Displaying his flexibility, the actor arches his body and spreads his arms and legs in four directions at the same time.

While sharing the photo, the actor inspired his fans to start their fitness journey by sharing a motivational caption. He wrote, “#Kalaripayattu says if you want to be unstoppable, DON'T STOP when your mind tells you to”. Take a look at the post below:

Fans turn the post into a creative meme

As soon as the picture was shared online, not only were fans impressed with his flexibility but also they began using the photo in creative ways. One of the users, placed his picture inside a clock, to make him look like the hands of the clock. When the picture caught the attention of the star, he was heartily impressed by their creativity and went on to share it on his official Twitter page. Vidyut said, “I am enjoying the creative ideas that people are sending me. Thankyou”. Check out the tweet below:

I am enjoying the creative ideas that people are sending me..

Thankyou.. pic.twitter.com/6WWpGOuop3 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 11, 2021

The picture has gone viral on the internet. Even actor Hrithik Roshan gushed to compliment the flexibility of Vidyut Jammwal. Hrithik literally raised his hands to expressed his astonishment using emoticons. Upon seeing the comment, Vidyut replied that his messages have always made him happier. The actor also ended up in a funny back and forth Twitter argument with TV actor Sidharth Shukla over the photo. Here’s taking a quick look at the vivid reactions shared by fans and celebs:

Bhai with all due respect to #Kalaripayattu but the word unstoppable itself means that you DoN’t Stop be it your mind or anyone else telling you .....ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜œðŸ˜˜ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 8, 2021

Vidyut's Reply:

Shukla ji aao ho bolo woh sahi..

Because I love you..

To be the man you gotta beat the man!! https://t.co/oMG3JRV3wS — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 8, 2021

(Promo Image Source: Vidyut Jammwal Instagram)

