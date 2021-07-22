Vidyut Jammwal's Upcoming 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha' Goes On Floors

Actor Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha has finally gone on floors. The actor took to his social media handle and announced this on July 22, Thursday. The movie is helmed by Faruk Ali and will star actor Shivaleeka Oberoi as the female lead. Apart from Vidyut and Shivaleeka, the movie will have Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Shiv Pandit, Nawab Shah and Vipin Sharma in pivotal roles.

Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha hits the floors

The actor turned producer, Vidyut Jammwal took to his Twitter handle today and shared a picture posing with Shivaleeka, Faruk, Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak who was holding a clapperboard in which 'MAHURAT' was written. Sharing the picture, Vidyut, in his caption mentioned the movie is going to be intense and tagged all his co-actors and director.

The movie is a sequel to the film Khuda Hafiz that released in the year 2020. The movie got a digital release on Amazon Prime Video due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to theatres being shut. The movie told the story Sameer Chaudhary played by Vidyut Jammwal who rescues his wife Nargis from the Middle East as she falls into the claws of human trafficking.

Vidyut announces the first movie under his production house

Vidyut recently completed 10 years in the entertainment industry in April this year. He announced his home banner Action Hero Films with Abbas Sayyed on board as co-producer. On July 19, the actor announced his first project under his home banner. The production house will helm a thriller film titled IB 71 in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment. Making the announcement, the actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude and sincerity in an Instagram post. His post read "'I'm happy to announce my first feature titled 'IB 71' as Producer at Action Hero Films. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the upcoming film is the banners first collaboration with the creative giant Reliance Entertainment. I write this with the utmost gratitude and sincerity to convey my love to you for your blessings and support. 'IB 71' is a step towards fulfilling the promise of quality filmmaking. This project is a result of teamwork and belief. I seek your support for it forever. Thank you for being part of my journey. Wishing you the forward move you've hoped for."

The actor has recently added another feather to his cap as last month, the actor announced that he has signed up with the reputed Hollywood talent management agency Wonder Street, where he will be represented by Christine and Mark Holder. Wonder Street is known to represent international action celebrities such as Tony Jaa, Michael Jaa White and Dolph Lundgren. The actor said that he is excited to venture on this journey with the 'hardest working people of Hollywood'.

