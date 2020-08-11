Vidyut Jammwal Shares His Fitness Secret As He Showcases Variations Of Kalari Dand; Watch

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is a fitness enthusiast who has always encouraged his fans to work out. Recently, the actor revealed the secret to his upper body strength. Taking to Instagram, Vidyut shared the teaser of Kalari Dand (push ups/ part of the martial art, Kalaripattu). In the video, the actor can be seen performing the workout routine saying that he wanted to introduce his fans to push-ups.

Vidyut Jammwal’s Kalari Dand teaser

The Commando actor is a follower of Kalaripayattu, an Indian martial art and fighting style originated in modern Kerala. With his tremendous love for the fitness and martial arts, Vidyut now has made an attempt to teach his fans about the benefits of push-ups. Along with it, he had also made his followers aware of the various versions of performing push-ups. The techniques showed by him are innovative with the usage of less equipment which makes it more feasible. There is no requirement of lifting weights in his Kalari Dand variations. Take a look at Vidyut Jammwal performing Kalari Dand here:

The Khuda Haafiz actor believes that there is never just one way to perform an exercise. Everyone knows the usual way to do push-ups. However, the actor has already released a dozen new ways to carry out this work out on his YouTube channel. Check it out here:

Vidyut Jammwal’s Kalari Dand (Part 1)

Vidyut Jammwal’s Kalari Dand (Part 2)

On the professional front, Vidyut is all set for the release of his action-thriller film Khuda Haafiz. Directed by Faruk Kabir, this action-packed flick also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor and Shiva Panditt in prominent roles. This action stirring film is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 14, 2020.

The premise of the movie is set during the financial crisis between 2007-2008. Khuda Haafiz’s plot is based on true events and follows the life of Sameer Chaudhary, a young man who is newly married to Nargis. However, he races against time when his new marriage falls in jeopardy and his wife gets kidnapped by human traffickers under mysterious circumstances.

