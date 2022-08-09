Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday & Others Travel In Economy Class For 'Liger' Promotions

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Liger, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on 25 August 2022. While the makers leave no stones unturned to promote the film ahead of its release, the team of the film have been spotted at various locations promoting the film. Recently the team was seen flying in economy class with the other flight passengers getting excited about having Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday flying with them. Take a look at the video ahead and see how the makers penned an appreciation note for the duo on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday fly in economy class for Liger promotions

With the Liger movie promotions going on in full swing, Charmme Kaur, who is the co-producer of Liger, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which the lead cast of the film, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday along with the other team members were flying in Economy class. While Ananya Panday was seen wearing a mask and looking around in the flight, Vijay Deverakonda silently sat on his seat with fans around.

In the caption, Kaur penned a sweet note for the cast of the film and mentioned how Vijay Deverakonda was a producers’ actor and people’s hero and adding that there was no one like him. Adding to it, she called Ananya Panday a rocking beauty while stating that it was an appreciation post from her and the movie’s writer-director Puri Jagannadh. The note read, “Producers’s actor and people’s hero our #LIGER @thedeverakonda no one like u N our rocking beauty @ananyapanday ..appreciation post for my lovelies From me and #purijagannadh” (sic)

More about Liger

The upcoming film is being written, directed, and produced by Puri Jagannadh and will see Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. It will also star Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Shah Emtiaj, Makarand Deshpande, and others and will feature a cameo by boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Image: Instagram/@charmmekaur