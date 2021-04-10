Vijay Deverakonda Can't Stop Smiling In This 'Happy Boy' Picture; Know Why

Lately, Vijay Deverakonda can't stop grinning. The actor who is expecting the release of his upcoming movie Liger has been sending positive messages to fans through his official Instagram handle. On April 9, 2021, he took to his Instagram handle to share another picture of himself as the 'Happy Boy' his fans know him to be.

In the picture, Deverakonda radiated with joy as he relaxed in his apartment. The actor wore a white sweater and olive green shorts. His long hair too sat happily as he flaunted a wide smile. For those wondering why the actor was gleaming, he had a phone in hand and had tagged the social media platform Moj. This hinted towards a jolly scrolling session on the app that provided short-form videos. He wrote "Happy Boy" in the caption indicating that he had was indeed having fun.

Vijay Deverakonda is a 'Happy Boy'

Vijay Deverakonda's fans joined in on the Happy Boy's happy session and dropped plenty of hearts and fire emojis in the comments section. They even found the photo adorable as some wrote, "Aww" for the Liger actor. One fan just wanted Vijay Deverakonda to end his long hair phase and cut it short again. The picture received all the love from fans with 1 million likes.

Vijay Deverakonda's movies coming up in 2021

Deverakonda will be marking his debut in Hindi films this year with the movie Liger. The actor flew to Mumbai in early February 2021 to shoot his scenes for the upcoming movie. He jumped on his private jet and shared a picture with fans stating, "Your man's back to work". he posted a picture of himself lounging in the jet, having his lunch, and overall enjoying himself as he excitedly awaited reaching the destination.

Liger is set to be a three-in-one movie with romance, sports, and action genres together. The movie is helmed by Puri Jagganadh and bankrolled by a major Bollywood production house in association with Puri Connects. The movie, set to be released on September 9, 2021, will also star Ananya Panday in the lead role next to Vijay Deverakonda. Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, and many others form the star cast of Liger. Liger will be released in Telugu and Hindi.

(Promo Image Source: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

