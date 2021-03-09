Vijay Deverakonda Expresses Joy On Resuming 'Liger' Shoot After 10-month Hiatus

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is all geared up for his highly-anticipated debut in Bollywood alongside Ananya Panday with Liger. Although the film went on floors back in January 2020, it was soon halted because of the COVID-19 lockdown. Now, as Vijay recently kickstarted the production of this Puri Jagannadh directorial after a long halt, the 31-year-old expressed his joy of resuming Liger's shoot in an interview with Mid-Day.

Vijay Deverakonda on resuming Liger's shoot after a break of 10 months

After marking his debut in the Tamil film industry with 2018's NOTA, the Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda is all set to foray into the Hindi film industry this year with Liger. The upcoming film, which is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, will hit the silver screen on September 9, 2021. After its shoot being stalled for 10 months due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the makers headed back to the sets to resume work last month in Mumbai.

Opening up about his experience of joining team Linger to resume its shoot, Vijay Deverakonda shared with Mid-Day how he used to look forward to pack-ups to go home and sleep while working for long hours before the pandemic. He added saying that ever since they kicked off the production of Linger again, he only wanted to be on set. Spilling the beans on his first day of shoot post-pandemic, Vijay expressed wanting the shoot to go on. He also revealed filming some portions of the film in Mumbai, followed by a song's shoot in Goa before taking a short break.

If the grapevines are to be believed, the World Famous Lover actor is currently on a short break because the production team is busy erecting a set in Goregaon's Film City for the upcoming schedule. During his interaction with the portal, Vijay also revealed that the makers have also planned to have a schedule abroad. Although the location has not been finalised yet, they're considering Europe and Abu Dhabi as options.

For the unversed, the Telugu actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer with a stutter in this Puri Jagannadh venture. Alongside Vijay and Ananya, the much-awaited debut film of the Tollywood star will also feature Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in key roles.