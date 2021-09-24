Vijay Deverakonda Pens Heartfelt Note On Mother's B'day, Gifts Her New Multiplex Theatre

Vijay Deverakonda posted a heartwarming picture on the occasion of his mother’s birthday. The much-loved actor opened up his cinema theatre on the occasion and dedicated it to his mother as she turned a year older. The multiplex is called Asian Vijay Deverakonda Cinemas, and it is located in Mahbubnagar, Telangana.

Vijay Deverakonda opens his multiplex on mom’s birthday

Vijay Deverakonda's mother celebrated her birthday on Friday, 24 September 2021, which was a special day for the actor. The picture that the Arjun Reddy actor posted on his social media accounts saw his mother posing for the camera in her son’s all-new cinema hall. He posted the picture of his mother on Twitter and mentioned that this accomplishment of his is dedicated to her mom. He also wrote, “If you work out and stay healthy, I will work harder and give you more memories.”

See Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday wish for his mom here

Happy Birthday mummuluu ❤️

This one is for you! #AVD



If you workout and stay healthy, I will work harder and give you more memories 😘🤗 pic.twitter.com/edGhLLnGn0 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 24, 2021

Earlier this month, the actor took to Twitter and shared a video in order to give his fand and followers some ‘overwhelming, happy and important’ news. Throughout the video, he shed light on his journey from being an actor to becoming a multiplex owner. The video also featured glimpses of the all-new theatre.

From dreaming of becoming an Actor to now owning my own Multiplex Cinema 😊



I share with you all,

Asian Vijay Deverakonda cinemas 🤗



The 1st AVD will officially open in Mahbubnagar, from September 24th 2021. https://t.co/rv5l22B16U — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 19, 2021

The first film to be screened at the theatre was the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer, Love Story. The film’s trailer was recently released, and it promised the audience an emotional ride. The trailer included some foot-tapping dance numbers and showed the undeniable chemistry between the Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s characters. The film will showcase the trials and tribulations of middle-class youth as they try to look for jobs.

Watch the Love Story trailer here:

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Liger. He will star opposite Ananya Panday and take on the role of a boxer. The actor had recently taken to Twitter to share a picture from the sets of the film. The picture saw him sitting inside a boxing ring.



Vijay Deverakonda was recently in the news after he turned Indian Idol 12 fame Shanmukha Priya's dream turned into reality by roping her in to croon a song for the film. In the video uploaded by the makers of the film, Shanmukha Priya and her mother were welcomed by Deverakonda to his home and he greeted the youngster with a warm hug. In the video, Deverakonda revealed that he along with Charmee Kaur and director Puri watched clips of Shanmukha Priya singing before they made the decision.

Image: Twitter/@TheDeverakonda