Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday Ringed In With Wishes From Celebrities; See Posts

Vijay Deverakonda's birthday was celebrated with birthday wishes coming in from all celebrities. Read some wonderful posts for the actors by fellow mates.

vijay deverakonda's birthday

Vijay Deverakonda's last film World Famous Lover was a hit with many of his fans. The actor enjoys a massive fan following who call him 'Rowdy Vijay'. Vijay Deverakonda is ringing in his 31st birthday today and the fans of the actor started trending the #hbdvijaydeevrakonda early on his birthday. Apart from the fans many celebrities as well took to their social media accounts to wish the actor. They wrote some good words for the actor. Here are some celebrities pouring in wishes on Vijay Deverakonda's birthday on May 9. 

Raashi Khanna took to her Twitter account to wish Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday:

Rana Daggubati was one of the first few to pour birthday wishes for the actor on his IG story: 

Snippet Credits: Rana Daggubati Instagram 

Film director and producer Puri Jagganadh also wished the actor. The two worked together in the film Fighter:

Here are some more celebrities and industry people wishing the actor on his birthday:

