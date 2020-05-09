Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday Ringed In With Wishes From Celebrities; See Posts

Quick links:
Vijay Deverakonda's last film World Famous Lover was a hit with many of his fans. The actor enjoys a massive fan following who call him 'Rowdy Vijay'. Vijay Deverakonda is ringing in his 31st birthday today and the fans of the actor started trending the #hbdvijaydeevrakonda early on his birthday. Apart from the fans many celebrities as well took to their social media accounts to wish the actor. They wrote some good words for the actor. Here are some celebrities pouring in wishes on Vijay Deverakonda's birthday on May 9.
Happy birthday Rowdy!! @TheDeverakonda 🤗🤗 May you be blessed with the happiness that you bring to so many lives.. May you keep rising and shining! Lots of love 🤗— Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) May 9, 2020
2day, I wana heart fully express tat how much I m in luv wit u @TheDeverakonda— PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) May 9, 2020
seeing ur zeal 2wards ur work ,
ur fire + realistic n soulful performance makes u stand on great heights.
I miss u n just wanna get on sets with u .
U r n will always be MY FIGHTER 💪🏻
HAPPY BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/EcGD7bxknb
Chats with @TheDeverakonda are always fun. Throwback to an interaction from one of his Chennai visits. Happy Birthday, Vijay. #HBDVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/Fj0z5VXZj1— Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) May 9, 2020
Wishing a Verrrry Happppyyyy— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) May 8, 2020
Bdayyyyy the Mega Star 💫💥@TheDeverakonda Loads of successes, good health and happiness always! 💐🥳🎉🎂🎊💕🌈🌟#HappyBirthdayVijayDeverakonda #HBDVijayDeverakonda
It’s always a treat to wish Happy Birthday to someone so sweet! Wishing you a very bright, blessed and beautiful day dear @TheDeverakonda— sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) May 9, 2019
#VijayDeverakonda #HappyBirthdayVijayDeverakonda #HBDVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/FouChZzYo2
#HBDVijayDeverakonda have a good one. pic.twitter.com/l9qzTgwRkb— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 9, 2020
Ur contagious warmth n simplicity has become my addiction..— Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) May 9, 2020
Life is easy n grounded while u r around .. can’t wait c u again n kick start our shoot 💪🏻
Lots of love to our one n only fighter ❣️ 🥳 @TheDeverakonda #happybirthdayvijaydeverakonda 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LpWQhefnii
