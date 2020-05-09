Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday Ringed In With Wishes From Celebrities; See Posts

Vijay Deverakonda's last film World Famous Lover was a hit with many of his fans. The actor enjoys a massive fan following who call him 'Rowdy Vijay'. Vijay Deverakonda is ringing in his 31st birthday today and the fans of the actor started trending the #hbdvijaydeevrakonda early on his birthday. Apart from the fans many celebrities as well took to their social media accounts to wish the actor. They wrote some good words for the actor. Here are some celebrities pouring in wishes on Vijay Deverakonda's birthday on May 9.

Raashi Khanna took to her Twitter account to wish Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday:

Happy birthday Rowdy!! @TheDeverakonda 🤗🤗 May you be blessed with the happiness that you bring to so many lives.. May you keep rising and shining! Lots of love 🤗 — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) May 9, 2020

Rana Daggubati was one of the first few to pour birthday wishes for the actor on his IG story:

Snippet Credits: Rana Daggubati Instagram

Film director and producer Puri Jagganadh also wished the actor. The two worked together in the film Fighter:

2day, I wana heart fully express tat how much I m in luv wit u @TheDeverakonda

seeing ur zeal 2wards ur work ,

ur fire + realistic n soulful performance makes u stand on great heights.

I miss u n just wanna get on sets with u .

U r n will always be MY FIGHTER 💪🏻

HAPPY BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/EcGD7bxknb — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) May 9, 2020

Here are some more celebrities and industry people wishing the actor on his birthday:

Chats with @TheDeverakonda are always fun. Throwback to an interaction from one of his Chennai visits. Happy Birthday, Vijay. #HBDVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/Fj0z5VXZj1 — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) May 9, 2020

Wishing a Verrrry Happppyyyy

Bdayyyyy the Mega Star 💫💥@TheDeverakonda Loads of successes, good health and happiness always! 💐🥳🎉🎂🎊💕🌈🌟#HappyBirthdayVijayDeverakonda #HBDVijayDeverakonda — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) May 8, 2020

It’s always a treat to wish Happy Birthday to someone so sweet! Wishing you a very bright, blessed and beautiful day dear @TheDeverakonda



#VijayDeverakonda #HappyBirthdayVijayDeverakonda #HBDVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/FouChZzYo2 — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) May 9, 2019

Ur contagious warmth n simplicity has become my addiction..

Life is easy n grounded while u r around .. can’t wait c u again n kick start our shoot 💪🏻

Lots of love to our one n only fighter ❣️ 🥳 @TheDeverakonda #happybirthdayvijaydeverakonda 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LpWQhefnii — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) May 9, 2020

