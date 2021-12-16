Vijay Diwas Special: Revisiting The 1971 Indo-Pak War Through These Films

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 was one of the most important military confrontations between India and Pakistan from 3 December to 16 December. As numerous Bollywood filmmakers have depicted the 1971 Indo-Pak war in their films, it will be a delight to revisit the Vijay Diwas by watching the films that celebrate India's victory over Pakistan. Take a look at some of the Bollywood films based on the Indo-Pak war.

Vijay Diwas 2021: Bollywood films based on 1971 Indo-Pak war

Many popular movies such as Raazi, Romeo Akbar Walter, Border, Vijeta, Bhuj the Pride of India, The Ghazi Attack, 16 December, Vijeta and others have depicted the events during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Romeo Akbar Walter

Written and directed by Robbie Grewal, the action thriller movie was released in 2019 featuring John Abraham in the lead. The movie revolves around the life of a spy who is recruited for an undercover operation in Pakistan. The movie included many other prominent actors such as Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Anil George, Raghubir Yadav and more. the movie received average to low reviews from the audience.

Raazi

Released in 2018, the movie was a massive hit among the audience as well as critics. It followed the life of a woman who marries a Pakistani family in order to spy against them and replay information to India. Featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead, the movie received several awards and accolades and also became one of the top-grossing movies featuring a female protagonist.

Border

Made by JP Dutta, this movie is one of the iconic movies of Bollywood and featured an ensemble cast of prolific actors namely Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Sudesh Berry, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and others. It also won three National Awards under the category of Best Lyrics, Best Playback Singer (Male) and Best Film on National Integration.

The Ghazi Attack

The movie follows the plot of the mysterious story of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The movie featured Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni in the lead with many other supporting actors namely Om Puri, Taapsee Pannu, Nassar, Rahul Singh, Milind Gunaji, Ravi Varma and more.

Vijeta

Directed by Govind Nihalani, the 1982 movie featured some of the prominent actors such as Shashi Kapoor as Nihal Singh, Supriya Pathak as Anna Varghese, Rekha as Neelima Singh, Kunal Kapoor as Angad, Raja Bundela as Aslam Khan, Amrish Puri as Group Captain Varghese and more.

Bhuj The Pride of India

Released on 13 August 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar, the movie could not do well among the fans and it was mostly criticised for its writing and pace. It featured an ensemble cast of actors namely Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, Sharad Kelkar, Ihana Dhillon, among others.

16 December

It is a popular Bollywood action thriller film directed by Mani Shankar and featured Danny Denzongpa as Major General Vir Vijay Singh IRS, Milind Soman as Vikram IRS / Vijay Chauhan, Sushant Singh as Victor, Dipannita Sharma as Sheeba, Gulshan Grover as Dost Khan, Vinay Varma as Shiv Charan Shukla and many more. The movie received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics.

Image: Stills from 'The Ghazi Attack' and 'Raazi'