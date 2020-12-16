Vijay Diwas: Varun Dhawan Remembers Brave Hearts On 1971 War Anniversary

Actor Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to extend his wishes on Vijay Diwas which is celebrated every year to honor 1971 war heroes. The actor shared a picture where General Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered to the Indian Army which lead to the birth of Bangladesh.

Varun Dhawan pays tribute on Vijay Diwas

While extending his wishes, the actor shared the throwback picture and wrote, “Vijay Diwas” along with folded hands. The day is celebrated by the citizens of India to remember the brave hearts of India who laid their lives during the Indo-Pak war in 1971. Taking action against the increasing atrocities of Pakistan, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had ordered then Army Chief General Sam Manekshaw to launch an offensive against Pakistan following which India launched a full-scale war against its neighbour. On this day 50 years ago, Pakistan lost half its country, its forces in the East, and had to publicly surrender to India. The Indian Army defeated the Pakistani army and captured 93,000 of its prisoners, and freed 75 million people of Bangladesh which was until that time known as East Pakistan.

Celebrating the nation’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and paying homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives to drive out the Pakistani Army from the Indian soil, several leaders and politicians hailed ‘Vijay Diwas’ as the victory of humanity. The Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 began on December 3 and lasted for 13 days, ending with its enemy’s surrender on December 16 – celebrated as Vijay Diwas in India.

