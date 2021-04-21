Vijay Raaz Gets Temporary Relief From Bombay High Court In Sexual Harassment Case

In November 2020, veteran actor Vijay Raaz was arrested and then given bail by the Gondia Police in a molestation case. In a recent development, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has given the actor temporary relief in the case. The Court has also directed that all the proceedings in the criminal case that were pending should be stayed. On the other hand, the actor has also filed a petition where he has quashed the FIR that was filed against him on November 3, 2020. Read further to know more about Vijay Raaz's sexual harassment case.

About Vijay Raaz's case

As per Lokmat, the actor in his petition stated that the original complaint registered by the woman is based on "imagination with ill intention to malign the image and gain popularity at the cost of a senior actor." As per the actor, he has not committed any offence and that the sexual harassment case would only be met if there was any physical contact and advances involved. On the other hand, the FIR was filed by an assistant director of Sherni. According to Vijay, he was visiting Gondia for the first time and said that it was her duty to keep him informed about the call time of the shoot. He said that he only contacted her for the timings.

As per the publication, the actor has falsified all the allegations against him and said that on October 27, 2020, the schedule for the day was shared by the woman to the actor. The call time as per the production house showed that the woman and the actor were 125 km away from the hotel. As per the allegations, the woman alleged that the actor kept his hand over her shoulder near the lift of the hotel gateway after he came back from the morning walk. The actor called the allegation "baseless, concocted and imaginary". He also claimed that the woman already withdrew her complaint.

About Vijay Raaz's movies and web series debut

Vijay Raaz was last seen in the role of a government officer in Shoojit Sircar's OTT film Gulabo Sitabo and Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase. The actor is now all set to make his web series debut with Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon's untitled show.

Promo Image Source: Vijay Raaz's Instagram