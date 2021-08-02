Vijay Sethupathi Begins Filming For 'The Family Man' Creators Raj & DK's Hindi Web Series

South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi has begun filming for his upcoming Hindi web series by The Family Man makers, Raj and DK. The show which also features Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, and South Indian diva, Raashi Khanna in the lead roles, went on floors several months ago. Raashi Khanna took to her official Twitter handle to share the update with her fans and followers.

Vijay Sethupathi begins filming for the upcoming Hindi web series

Collaborating with my favourite human/actor for the third time, this time in Hindi..! Welcome to our set @VijaySethuOffl sir ♥️♥️@rajndk @shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/WytvsVWkNY — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) August 1, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Raashi Khanna treated fans with an adorable picture that featured herself and her co-actor, Vijay Sethupathi. The duo posed for the selfie picture with bright smiles. As for the caption, Khanna wrote, "Collaborating with my favourite human/actor for the third time, this time in Hindi..! Welcome to our set @VijaySethuOffl Sir @rajndk @shahidkapoor."

In the picture, Vijay sported a white shirt and black blazer. By his look, one can assume that his character will be of a lawyer. Raashi Khanna has earlier worked with the Master actor in two Tamil flicks- Sangatamizhan, and the much-awaited, Tughlaq Durbar. As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Several of them also expressed their excitement for the upcoming web series.

Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to make his Hindi debut with Aamir Khan's upcoming flick, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump. The actor was signed to portray the role of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba. When Sethupathi could not take up the project, rumours started surfacing on the internet that it was due to his weight issues. However, according to Hindustan Times, the South Indian actor clarified that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had affected the dates that he had set aside for Laal Singh Chaddha. He revealed that after the lockdown, he had five Telugu films that were in production, to complete.

Moreover, Sethupathi recently finished his work on Santosh Sivan's Mumbaikar, which is a Hindi remake of a Tamil thriller drama titled, Maanagaram. He is awaiting the release of his upcoming Tamil rom-com, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film also features Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni.

IMAGE: RAJASEKAR'S TWITTER

