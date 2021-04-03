Vijay Sethupathi Shares First-look Of 'Mumbaikar', Posts Sweet Wish For Vikrant Massey

South Indian star Vijay Sethupathi recently took to social media to share the first look poster of his upcoming film, Mumbaikar, which has been directed by Santosh Sivan. The poster was released on the occasion of Vikrant Massey’s birthday, as the actor is expected to play a key role in the film. In the poster released, a series of celebrated actors like Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey can be spotted, wearing an intense and unsettling look on their faces. Fans have flooded the comments section with best wishes for the Mumbaikar team and have also wished Vikrant a happy birthday.

Vijay Sethupathi's announcement on Vikrant Massey's birthday

Critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has been celebrating his birthday on April 3, 2021, and fans have been sharing heartfelt wishes for the actor through various social media platforms. On the special occasion, actor Vijay Sethupathi shared the first look poster of their upcoming film together, Mumbaikar. The title of the film indicates that the film will have a lot to do with the city of Mumbai which is also considered the city of Bollywood.

In the poster shared, a picture of Vikrant Massey has been added, where he looks disturbed and lost in thoughts. Actor Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, is seen wearing a poker face as pair of shades hide his face well. A bunch of other actors are also spotted on the poster while the Bandra-Worli Sea Link rests in the background. The film has been produced by Riya Shibu while the direction has been handled by Santosh Sivan.

In the caption for the poster release, Vijay Sethupathi has mentioned that this is the first look of their film which will be released soon. He has also wished Vikrant with a sweet emoticon and a hashtag while mentioning the rest of the team ahead. Have a look.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have wished Vikrant Massey a happy birthday while complimenting the poster. Some people have also enquired about the trailer and the release date of the power-packed film. Have a look.

