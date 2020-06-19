Vijay Shekhar Gupta Announces Film Inspired By Sushant Singh Rajput- 'Suicide Or Murder?'

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the film industry shocked. As soon as it happened, many took to their social media to mourn the loss of the actor and many spoke out on the importance of mental health as well. The circumstances of his death have also raised fingers on the working of the Bollywood industry and people are wondering if it pushed Sushant to take such a drastic step. In light of this, and rather soon after it happened, filmmaker Vijay Shekhar Gupta is set to make a film.

Vijay Shekhar Gupta to make a film based on Sushant Singh Rajput's life

Vijay Shekhar Gupta has decided to make a movie titled Suicide or Murder? based on the late actor's life and death. Sushant's sudden death also raised questions about Bollywood working in favour of nepotism and operating on the cards of favoritism. Revealing the reason behind making the film in an interview with a news daily, the filmmaker said that he is making the film in an attempt to end the monopoly of the big stars and production houses in the industry.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Adah Sharma Shares Clip From 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'

Vijay Shekhar Gupta further said through this film, he plans to fully expose Bollywood. He added that the actors who come from outside the industry and have the capabilities do not the right opportunity because of the inside gang in the film industry. Adding that he wants to break that gang, he said that his film will showcase everything that was done wrong with Sushant Singh Rajput.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Did Mumbai Police Recover Five Diaries Of The Late Actor?

The filmmaker said that Sushant was forced to end his life because he was bullied by people and boycotted as well. Gupta said that he was even fired from several films back to back. He clarified that the film is not a biopic on Sushant's life but is inspired by his story. He said that it will spill the beans on many deep secrets of the industry. Vijay Shekhar Gupta also added that everyone has equal rights on films and Bollywood, it does not matter if the person is an outsider or from a Bollywood family.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Many celebrities and friends came in to pay their respects to the actor. He passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident.

ALSO READ | Mukesh Chhabra's Statement On Sushant Singh Rajput, Ali Fazal Thanks Fans & More

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note For Sushant Singh Rajput, Calls Him 'a Rare Kind'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.