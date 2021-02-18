Vijay Varma Aka Moin Bhai With 'his Sweet Family Where He Spent All His Summers'

Vijay Varma is one of the budding actors in Bollywood who has managed to catch the eye of the audiences with his performances. The actor recently shared a bunch of photos on social media in which he added some cherishing moments spent with his entire family at his mother’s house and added how this was the place where he used to spend his summers. Take a look at Vijay Varma aka Moin bhai’s Instagram post and see what he shared with his fans.

Vijay Varma's family in Ajmer

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of his pictures in which he can be seen with his entire family. In the first photo, he can be seen posing for the camera in blue jeans and a brown jacket sitting alongside the ladies of his family. In the next few pictures, he can be seen posing individually with every member of the family. The actor also depicted beautiful glimpses of his mother’s home in Kishangarh, Ajmer.

In the caption, he added how it was that sweet place where he spent all his summer vacations while he was growing up. He further added how he felt some of the deepest love there with people and places.

Many of his co-actors as well as fans took to Vijay Varma’s Instagram and added tons of lovely compliments in the comment section. Actors such as Esha Gupta and Shibani Dandekar dropped in heart symbols to express their love for him and his cherishing family photos. One of his co-stars from Mirzapur 2, Isha Talwar, took to his comment section and stated how the blue was pale and yet it lived on to tell a tale.

As Vijay Varma's character in Gully Boy was immensely loved by his fans, many of the fans expressed their love for him through social media. They showered numerous heart symbols and added how beautiful his home was. Some of his fans from Kishangarh were thrilled to know that his maternal side of the family belonged to the same place. Many of his fans also stated how it was important to stay connected to the roots and added how it was always fun to spend vacations at one’s maternal grandparents’ home. Take a look at some of the reactions under Vijay Varma’s Instagram post.

