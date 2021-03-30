Vijay Varma Calls 'OK Computer' 'a Stepping Stone' To Build The Sci-fi Genre In India

Recently, the Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma opened up on how the Indian cinema hasn’t fully explored the sci-fi genre and spoke about his recently released web series, OK Computer and how it makes a ‘"strong statement about technology" in a recent interview. The actor said that the film’s narrative unfolds like a "debate, weighing in the pros and cons of technology".

He told Mid-day that the web series offers a perspective on "how to navigate when technology misfires" and that since no sci-fi film has been released in a while, "the show is a stepping stone to building the genre". The actor stated that the sci-fi genre is "begging to be done justice to".

Speaking about how he chose the web series, he stated that he and the creator of the sci-fi series, Anand Gandhi, sat down for five months and understood the vision, which was crafted over the last several years. Vijay called it a "satire" and said that the pursuit was to "ensure it's consistently funny". He said that Anand Gandhi is "brimming with ideas" and that he has an eye to "spot the potential". He revealed that Anand’s faith in him was "inspiring".

Vijay’s cop character in the series is named Saajan, which is inspired by the later actor, Irrfan Khan’s memorable character in The Lunchbox which released in the year 2013. Remembering the late actor, Vijay says that since they are in the midst of promotions, "the reality of Irrfan’s untimely departure is hitting home". Vijay stated that Irrfan had created a "quiet and melancholic character" and using his name in the show, he continued, is "a tribute to the man who taught him the most". The other OK Computer cast members include Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Kani Kusruti, and Rasika Dugal.

On March 28, 2021, the actor gave a sneak-peek into his character, Saajan, on his official Twitter handle. In the caption, he described that alongside being the "best cyber cell officer, Saajan is also an ‘avid movie buff’". He further tagged the co-actors and the makers. The web series was released on Disney plus Hotstar on March 26, 2021.

Vijay will also be seen in Darlings, where he will portray the role of Alia Bhatt’s husband. Talking about it, the actor said that he has been a fan of Alia’s and Shefali Shah’s works. He said that he "can’t wait to create the husband-wife chemistry", which also consists of a mother-in-law drama by Shefali Shah. Furthermore, the list of popular Vijay Varma's movies includes Pink, Raag Desh, Super 30, Baaghi 3, Ghost Stories, Rangrezz and many more.

Promo Image Source: Vijay Varma Instagram