Vijay Varma Celebrates Diwali With His Family: 'Really Wanted To Celebrate It Back Home'

The entire nation is immersed in celebrating one of the biggest festivals of India, Diwali also known as the festival of lights. With the danger of the contagious coronavirus still looming over, many have opted for a private celebration with their family members. Actor Vijay Varma is no different as he takes a few days off from his busy schedule to enjoy some quality time with his family and celebrate the festival.

Vijay Varma visits home for Diwali

The actor has reportedly returned home to Hyderabad on the occasion of Diwali as he opened up about feeling excited to spend the festival holidays with his family. The 35-year-old actor has been stationed in Varanasi for over two months for an upcoming project. However, he did not miss the chance of returning back home as he recalled Diwali being one of the festivals he really looked forward to as a child.

According to a report from ANI, appearing excited about returning home, he said, ''I am really excited to be back with my family for Diwali. I always looked forward to this festival as a child so I really wanted to celebrate it back home.'' The actor was initially worried about missing out on the chance of celebrating the festival with his family considering his packed schedule.

He said, "When I had got my schedule for the shoots earlier, I was so worried that I won't get to go back to Hyderabad for Diwali but luckily, I was able to wrap my schedules on time so I got these 2 days off.'' He also added that Diwali is not fun without family and eagerly wanted to make his way home for the festive season.

He concluded by saying, ''Diwali is no fun without family and I had been missing my family a lot when I was stationed in Varanasi these past 2 months for a shoot. The real fun of festivities comes in your own hometown and with your loved ones around so I am just super glad to be here''

On the work front, the actor has been keeping busy by travelling from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan for his work. The Gully Boy actor will be seen in Darlings, Fallen and Hurdang.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma)