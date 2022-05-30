Vijay Varma Drops Fun Pics With 'Devotion Of Suspect X' Team As They Wrap Up Schedule

Vijay Varma, Kareena Kapoor, and Jaideep Ahlawat among others have been busy filming Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Devotion Of Suspect X. After an intense shooting schedule in Darjeeling, the team has now finally headed back to Mumbai. Vijay announced the schedule wrap on his social media as he dropped multiple pictures alongside the team including Jaideep, Sujoy and others.

Vijay Varma drops pictures with Devotion Of Suspect X team

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Gully Boy actor dropped a trail of pictures from their flight back to Mumbai, with the team shedding smiles as Vijay clicks a selfie. In the caption, he mentioned, "Schedule wrapped! Happy unit flying back together. #DevotionOfSuspectX #SujoyGhosh." Take a look.

The lead actors have been treating fans with BTS glimpses from the shoot, and recently, Kareena dropped a picture alongside her son Jeh as he accompanied the actor while she got ready. In the caption, Kareena wrote, "Double whammy!! Getting ready with the best man for company…♥️DAY-4-Kalimpong."

Not just this, Kareena and Jaideep also tried their hand at pouting, with the latter claiming he 'failed miserably'. Dropping an adorable picture alongside Kareena, he wrote, "So much "Devotion" in Learning how to Pout from 'The Best' & I failed miserably Day 1 completed Together and a long Journey ahead with The one & only "The Bebo", The Gorgeous @kareenakapoorkhan."

Responding to his post, Kareena mentioned, "Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance…the pout! So much to learn from each other…".

More about Kareena Kapoor & Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film

Devotion Of Suspect X reportedly comes as an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X and is slated to premiere on Netflix next year. Talking about the project earlier, Sujoy said in a press statement that it is the best love story he has ever read. He called it an 'honour' to have gotten the chance to associate with the project.

Meanwhile, Kareena has reunited with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial comes as an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ITSVIJAYVARMA)