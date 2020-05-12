Vijay Varma Feels 'so Stoked' For His Films Streaming Online, Says 'expect More To Come'

Vijay Varma rose to stardom with his portrayal of Moeen in Zoya Akhtar's critically acclaimed 2019 film Gully Boy and since then, there has been no turning back for him. Earlier on Tuesday, he shared stills from the four films that he has been a part of since the beginning of the new year 2020 and expressed his happiness that all of them have been streaming on OTT platforms.

He wrote through the caption, "So stoked🤩 Had 4 releases this year and they’re all now streaming on diff platforms. My babies 🤓 (In order of release) - Ghost Stories - Baaghi 3 - She - Bamfaad. P.S. Expect more to come😋".

Have a look:

Vijay Varma has been under self-quarantine ever since the lockdown began and has been keeping his fans and followers entertained while indoors. In one of his hilarious posts, Vijay Varma had an extremely relatable thought about his quarantine days. The actor shared a picture of himself lying on the couch wearing a floral black T-shirt. However, it was Vijay Varma’s caption that was the real winner as he wrote, “They say couples start looking like each other right? Here’s a prime example. Me and my couch”.

Have a look:

They say couples start looking like each other right? Here’s a prime example. Me and my couch. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Bnbmr69RaY — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) April 23, 2020

What's next for Vijay Varma?

Next up for Vijay Varma is Reema Kagti's Amazon Prime Video series Fallen, Mira Nair's series adaptation of A Suitable Boy for the BBC which offers an understanding into the post-colonial India and the film Hurdang, set against the backdrop of Mandal Commission.

