Vijay Varma Introduces His 'new Wife'; Ishaan Khatter Reacts

Actor Vijay Varma is often seen engaging with his fans and followers on social media. He recently teased them with a picture of his "new wife". He posed with his brand new PS5 and thanked actor Sunny Hinduja, who plays Sandeep Bhaiya on TVF's Aspirants for gifting him the same.

Vijay Varma took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his new PS5. He greeted his fans with, "Hi guys, Bye guys. Meet my new wife PS5 (Thank u @hindujasunny)". The actor seemed extremely happy in the picture as he flaunted his joystick. He also laid all the parts of the PS5 in front of him. Take a look at Vijay Varma's latest photo below.

As soon as Vijay teased his fans and followers, they flooded his comment section with hilarious responses. Actor Ishaan Khattar mentioned that he would kidnap his new wife aka the PS5. Vijay replied by writing that he should not be talking to his sister in law in such a manner. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra wrote that Vijay deceived him by getting a PS5 before him. Amyra Dastur was in awe of the photo. Gurmmeet Singh wrote that he wanted to send a jealous gif. Vijay wrote that he wanted to send a smiling gif of his character Chota Tyaagi from Mirzapur. Take a look at the comments here.

Vijay shared an adorable picture with his nieces and nephews. He placed the phone at the bottom and looked into the camera from above with them. He called it their love circle. He also shared a few pictures of spending time with them. Vijay was seen plucking mangoes from the tree which was closest to his terrace with his nephews. He wrote that those were his fresh catches. He also shared a picture of himself as he was returning home. He wrote that he was going back home to his mother and taking Neena Gupta along with him. He referred to his t-shirt which had her artwork on it.

Vijay Varma's movies like Pink, Gully Boy, Manto and Ghost Stories garnered him immense popularity. The actor was last seen in the film Yaara playing Rizwan Sheikh. He was also seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series OK Computer playing Saajan Kundu. The actor will next be seen in Hurdang playing Loha Singh.

