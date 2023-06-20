Vijay Varma 'kinda Agrees' To A Fan's Barbie Reference For Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's alleged romance was recently confirmed by the actress. Later, as things became official, the Gully Boy actor expressed his excitement. They are also set to feature in the upcoming anthology film Lust Stories 2 and have been teasing netizens by referring to each other in social media interactions.

3 things you need to know

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma fell in love on the set of Lust Stories 2.

Their story in the film will have romantic elements, as has been hinted in the trailer.

The actors recently confirmed dating each other.

Vijay Varma reacts to fan's opinion on girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia

In relation to a recent promotional photoshoot Vijay and Tamannaah had done for Lust Stories 2, a fan shared their honest reaction about the couple. The tweet read, "She is everything. He is just Vijay." In the photos, the two were dressed in chic all-black numbers, showing off their effortless yet intense chemistry.

(Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia react to fans reaction to the pairing | Image: Twitter)

Vijay had a rather candid reaction to the tweet. His simple response read, "I kinda agree." The heartening agreement to the statement saw Tamannaah too chiming in with her response which featured 3 king emojis. The "Tamannaah is everything, he is just Vijay" is a direct reference to "She's everything. He's just Ken" phrase in Barbie movie.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia first met on the sets of Lust Stories 2

In a recent interview, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed how the two had met "organically" on the set of their soon-to-stream anthology film. According to the actress, they immediately struck up a natural bond which the actress described as "easy". Their first professional collaboration, Lust Stories 2, will be available for streaming on Netflix, starting June 29.

