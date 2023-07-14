Vijay Varma On Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia: I Call This My...

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been in the limelight over the past few months because of their affair.. The two worked together in and reportedly fell in love on the sets of Sujoy Ghosh's short in Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Now, the actor has confirmed to be “madly in love” with Tamannaah.

Lust Stories 2 marked the first collaboration between Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Speculations around their relationship started in January after a video of them kissing surfaced online.

Vijay Varma is ready to enter romance phase of life

In an interview with GQ India, when asked about his relationship with Tamannaah, the actor said, "I think it’s fairly understood now that we are dating each other. I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life.”

Previously, in June, Tamannaah also revealed that she was dating Vijay and called him her “happy place”. She said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down. He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place."

(Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia first met on the sets of Lust Stories 2 | Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia's relationship timeline

Speculations around Vijay and Tamannaah's relationship started when they were reportedly seen celebrating New Year together. The two were spotted together on several other occasions including Diljit Dosanjh's concert in October and a fashion event in November last year. Vijay also visited Tamannaah's residence on her birthday last year..

On the work front, Vijay has the new season of Mirzapur coming out this year. He will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor. Tamannaah, on the other hand, will be seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer and Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar. Additionally, she recently announced a project with Sharvari Wagh and John Abraham titled Vedaa