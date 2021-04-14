Vijay Varma On Success After Gully Boy: "Those Were Very Personal Achievements I Felt"

Actor Vijay Varma is known for his roles in various Bollywood films. However, the actor is most popular for his role as Moeen, in the award-winning film Gully Boy. Being where he is today has not been an easy journey for the talented actor. He has often opened up about his struggle to be an actor. With rejections in auditions and his one big film coming and going without a trace had put him at his lowest until his talent was finally recognised. Here's what Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma had to say about his struggle in Bollywood.

Vijay Varma speaks about his journey in B-town

Talking about bagging Gully Boy when he was at a low point of his career in an interview recently, Vijay shared, "I got called by the casting agent and they said we want to test you for a part. And I was at that stage in life when I was the lowest. So I was at the lowest low when this casting call came, and I went and I did it and in a month's time, I had the part. I went through another round with Zoya, where she recorded me and then things started to fall in place."

Moeen Bhai is one of the most remembered characters to date. Vijay opens up on what changed for him after Gully Boy and said, "There were several very minor changes that affected me not just professionally but gave me a certain kind of confidence, a certain kind of an idea about who I am and what I am capable of. So those were very personal achievements I felt."

Since then, the actor has not looked back and has been on a trajectory to success. With 7 releases in the year of the pandemic alone, he was just recently seen in one of the most-watched series of India currently, Ok Computer. He also has several other projects lined up which include, Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha, and Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal in the lineup, all of which see him as the leading face.

(Image Source: Vijay Varma/Instagram)