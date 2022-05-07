Vijay Varma On Working With Alia Bhatt In 'Darlings': 'Was Glad She Approached Me'

Actor Vijay Varma is known for his unique choices of films and his career has seen an upward swing post featuring in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy. The 36-year-old started his acting journey as a theatre artist and has even contributed to the Telugu industry. In 2019, he was nominated for a Filmfare award for his exceptional performance in Gully Boy. From Pink to Mirzapur, Vijay's performance has always stood out of the box and the actor's fanbase is proof of it.

Vijay Varma is currently gearing up for his forthcoming highly anticipated film, Darlings, also starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah in the lead roles. Recently, the She actor opened up about working with Alia Bhatt in the upcoming flick.

Vijay Varma opens up on working with Alia Bhatt in 'Darlings'

During a conversation with Indian Express, Vijay Varma said that he was glad that the Gangubai Kathiawadi fame approached him for a very, very twisted dark comedy, adding, "It is an incredibly juicy role for an actor." Varma mentioned that one has to really bring in his A-game because they are dealing with top-notch performers like Shefali (Shah). He further stated, "Also, Gulzar wrote the lyrics, Vishal Bhardwaj gave music, and we had a passionate director in Jasmeet K Reen. It was a delight to shoot this project. I’m in anticipation and nervous excitement as I wait for the film to come out."

On the completion of Darlings' shoot, Vijay took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with co-stars Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. He wrote in the caption, "Warm cuddly goodbyes to @shefalishahofficial and @roshan.matthew on their completion of #Darlings shoot. It was amazing to see u both at play.. an absolute pleasure. Now it’s just you and me darlings @aliaabhatt (sic)" Have a look:

More about 'Darlings'

Alia Bhatt will also be donning the hat of a producer for her next venture Darlings, alongside Red Chillies Entertainment. As per reports by Pinkvilla, Darlings will be skipping a theatrical release and will directly premiere on OTT. The rights of the movie have been sold to the streaming platform, Netflix, for a whopping Rs 80 crore. The movie is touted to be a dark comedy about a mother-daughter relationship.

Actor Shefali Shah will be seen playing the role of Alia’s mother while Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew will be playing pivotal roles in the movie. Darlings is being directed by Jasmeet K Reen with Vishal Bharadwaj on board as the music composer.

(Image: @itsvijayvarma/Instagram)