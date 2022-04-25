Actor Kareena Kapoor's iconic role in the 2001 blockbuster hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham as Pooh finds its space on social media even today. After several stars enacted one of her's popular dialogues from the film, it was actor Vijay Varma who decided to join the bandwagon. Both Kareena and Vijay are all set to share screen space in their next project.

For the unversed, the two are set to feature together in The Devotion of Suspect X’s Hindi adaptation which will mark Kareena's OTT debut. On Monday, Vijay surprised fans from the shooting sets with a BTS video where he recreated Kareena’s iconic Poo dialogue from the classic hit film.

Vijay Verma enacts Kareena Kapoor's iconic dialogue

However, the Gully Boy actor gave a different take to the dialogue that left the fans in splits. Instead of Kareena channeling the Poo vibes, the video shows Vijay telling the camera — “Kaun hai ye jisne doobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha.” As the camera shifts from Vijay to Kareena, who is seen standing beside him, we see the actor making a funny face, leaving all the crew laughing.

Vijay titled the video, “You’re not ready for this.” Sharing the video, he wrote, “The only Gag I ever wanted to play with @kareenakapoorkhan, the only and ultimate Poo,” and mentioned that it is a BTS video from their Sujoy Ghosh directorial. The video received love from Kareena and Vijay’s fans.

Kareena reported the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Waiting to start work with you, @vijayverma." The adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino will also star Jaideep Ahlawat. Talking about the film, director Sujoy Ghosh said in a statement that The Devotion of Suspect X is “probably the best love story I’ve ever read.” He said to get a chance to adapt it into a film is “an honor.”

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared her happiness of making jher debut with such a great project that according to her as 'all the right ingredients.' “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director, and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life," she said in a statement.

IMAGE: Instagram/itsvijayvarma