Vijay Varma Reveals Epic Reaction From His Mother For 'Darlings' Performance; 'No One...'

Vijay Varma is currently garnering massive fame and love for his latest performance in the film Darlings. He essayed the pivotal role of Humza in the film, who was the abusive and alcoholic husband of Alia Bhatt’s character. As numerous celebrities and fans gave amazing reviews to the film along with the performance of the cast, Vijay Varma recently revealed how his mother reacted in the most epic way.

Vijay Varma reveals his mother is worried about his marriage after watching Darlings

According to ANI, Vijay Varma recently reflected on all kinds of responses he was receiving for his performance as Humza in Darlings and revealed how some said they hated Humza while others praised his performing skills. Adding to it, he revealed how the funniest response he received was from his mother who called him in panic after watching the film. He added how his mother expressed her feelings about how she was worried that no one would marry her son after watching the negative role he portrayed on screen. Vijay then mentioned how he first had a good laugh at the reaction and later calmed her down while assuring her that it won't happen.

He stated, "I am getting all kinds of reactions after the release of Darlings; some are saying we hate Hamza, some are praising my performing skills...but the funniest has been my mom. She watched the film and called me in panic. She was worried that no one would marry her son now (laughs). I get where she was coming from but I had such a good laugh after hearing her reaction. I had to calm her down and assure her that this won't happen. Secretly, I am also hoping it doesn't."

A while ago, Vijay Varma took to his official Instagram handle and posted a series of photos depicting the entire cast and crew of the film while referring to them as the best team anyone could ask for.

"Darlings is made with a lot of love and efforts of some of the most incredible creative minds and stalwarts. I was surrounded by people I learn from and aspire from. The best team one can ask for. Here's the proof,” he wrote on Instagram.

(Image: A Still from 'Darlings')