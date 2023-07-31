Last Updated:

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sobhita Dhulipala: Celebs Attend Kaalkoot Screening

The makers of drama series Kaalkoot hosted a screening in Mumbai on July 31. Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sobhita Dhulipala were some stars in attendance.

Aalokitaa Basu
Vijay Varma
The makers of drama series Kaalkoot recently held a screening event in Mumbai. Leading man Vijay Varma was in attendance for the same. 

Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia also attended the event to support partner Vijay Varma. The actress opted for a camo-printed co-ord set in a pale pink. 

Tamannaah Bhatia Vijay Varma
The two also posed for the paparazzi in the same frame. 

Shweta Tripathi
Shweta Tripathi, who leads the show alongside Vijay Varma, too attended the event. She kept it casual in flared linen pants in cream and a crisp white button-down. 

Vijay Varma Shweta Tripathi
Vijay and Shweta were seen sharing a sweet moment as the actress hugged Varma tight before heading in to the screening hall. 

Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala was also present at the event. The Night Manager 2 actress kept it comfortable yet stylish in a striped spaghetti midi number.

Jitendra Kumar
Panchayat and Kota Factory fame actor Jitendra Kumar was also present at the Mumbai screening of Kaalkoot.

Barkha Singh
Barkha Singh was also present at the screening. Singh opted for a frilly floral dress and transparent heels for the event.

