Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sobhita Dhulipala: Celebs Attend Kaalkoot Screening

Quick links:
The makers of drama series Kaalkoot recently held a screening event in Mumbai. Leading man Vijay Varma was in attendance for the same.
Tamannaah Bhatia also attended the event to support partner Vijay Varma. The actress opted for a camo-printed co-ord set in a pale pink.
Shweta Tripathi, who leads the show alongside Vijay Varma, too attended the event. She kept it casual in flared linen pants in cream and a crisp white button-down.
Vijay and Shweta were seen sharing a sweet moment as the actress hugged Varma tight before heading in to the screening hall.
Sobhita Dhulipala was also present at the event. The Night Manager 2 actress kept it comfortable yet stylish in a striped spaghetti midi number.
Panchayat and Kota Factory fame actor Jitendra Kumar was also present at the Mumbai screening of Kaalkoot.