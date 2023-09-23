Last Updated:

Vijay Varma Wanted To Start Family After Seeing Kareena Kapoor -- Here's Why

Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor co-starred in the recent film Jaane Jaan. The actors shared screen space for the first time in the mystery thriller.

Vijay Varma

File photo (Image: Varinder Chawla)


Vijay Varma has been gaining praise for his portrayal of a police officer in the mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan. The actor co-starred in the film along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor, both of whom he shared the screen for the first time. In a new interview, the actor, who is currently dating Tamannaah Bhatia, revealed he wanted to start a family after seeing Jeh, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan visit Kareena on set. 

  • Vijay Varma, Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat headline Jaane Jaan. 
  • The film premiered on OTT on September 21 co-inciding with Kareena's birthday. 
  • The film marks the OTT debut of Kareena Kapoor. 

Vijay Varma talks about starting a family 

During the promotion event for Jaane Jaan, the Kaalkoot actor has been heaping praises for Kareena Kapoor. From talking about her craft to her on-screen performance, Vijay has listed several qualities of the Jab We Met actress. In a new interview with Film Companion, the actor spoke about Kareena being an inspiration for him, in his personal life as well. 

(The cast of Jaane Jaan | Image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Vijay Varma revealed the  ‘family atmosphere’ Kareena brought on the sets of Jaane Jaan. He playfully mentioned, “I wanted to have a family, make a family right after”. Kareena quipped to his desire and said, “You're on route I have a feeling, mujhe aise lag raha hai. Tumne inspiration kaafi le liya hai. (You have taken a lot of inspiration).”

Vijay Varma describes Kareena Kapoor's ‘family time’ on set 

Vijay Varma continued to describe the family atmosphere Kareena Kapoor developed on the set of Jaane Jaan. He recalled, “Saif was there to babysit the kids when she was shooting, and very lovely to see the entire family. The little one was on the set holding a mic and trying to sing. So, it was a very beautiful environment.”

The director of the film Sujoy Ghosh mirrored the actor’s thoughts. He said, “Taimur called action and cut.” He jokingly mentioned that they got Taimur Ali Khan to work on sets since he was already there. He quipped, “We didn’t have a big budget so every little thing helped.”

