Vijay Varma wraps up shoot of his next untitled show

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Actor Vijay Varma on Saturday said he has completed filming of his next show with writer-director Sumit Saxena.

The untitled project is backed by Viacom18 Studios.

Varma took to Instagram to announce the shoot wrap of the series and shared a photograph with the team from the sets.

“It’s a wrap! It’s been almost 100 days of immersive, relentless work and we finally can enjoy our festive season. The toughest team shot one of the most intricate stories I came across. We will bring this to y’all soon. Cheers to the team. Yet untitled show,” the 35-year-old actor wrote.

Besides this series, next on Varma’s plate is “Darlings” with Alia Bhatt; Reema Kagti-directed Amazon Prime Video series “Fallen”; and “Hurdang” with Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Kaushal.

Saxena is best known for writing dialogues of “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”. He has also penned the script for Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film “Doctor G”. PTI KKP SHD SHD

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)