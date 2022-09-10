Vijay Varma's Fans Use Hilarious Lines To Propose Marriage To Him; Here's How He Responded

Actor Vijay Varma is currently basking in the praises for his latest released film Darlings, also starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. The 34-year-old played the role of an alcoholic and a toxic husband who beats his wife over small mistakes. Though the film received rave reviews, Varma's role as Hamza garnered negative comments online. But, now it seems like things are changing as recently, the SHE star got multiple marriage proposals from his fans.

Vijay Varma gets wedding proposals from fans

On Saturday, Vijay took to his Instagram stories and shared screenshots of the marriage proposals he has been getting in his DMs. The proposal came as a reply to a boomerang shared by the actor after arriving in Lucknow for Mirzapur season 3 shoot. Replying to his IG Story, a fan sent him a text, "Mere ma baap se humaare shaadi ki baat bhi kar lena agar aa hi gaye ho toh (Talk to my mom and dad about our marriage while you're here)". Vijay responded, "Bas yahi karne toh aaye hain Lucknow (Thats what I have come to Lucknow for)".

Another fan wrote, "Gujarat best hai aa jao. Bacchan ji bolte hai kuch din to gujaro Gujarat me." Vijay Varma replied, "Hahahahaha I can't even. You used Big B to set yourself up with a boy."

Vijay Varma on the work front

On the professional front, Vijay Varma has Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Devotion Of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the pipeline. The project reportedly comes as an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X and is slated to premiere on Netflix next year. Talking about the project earlier, Sujoy said in a press statement that it is the best love story he has ever read.