Vijay Verma Jams To 'Tanha Dil' As He Gives Fans Major 'social Distancing Goals'

After posting a streak of pictures with co-star Jackie Shroff from the sets of their recently released sci-fi series OK Computer, Vijay Verma has now given fans a peek into his shoot life amid the COVID-19 pandemic by sharing BTS glimpses from the Disney+Hotstar show. On Wednesday, the Gully Boy star took to his Instagram handle to give fans "social distancing goals" by posting several solo photographs of himself posing for the camera by a picturesque view. In addition to that, Vijay also revealed his vibe by jokingly asking Alexa to play the 2009 chartbuster Shaan song 'Tanha Dil'.

Vijay Verma showcases shoot diaries amid 'pandemic life'

After winning netizens' hearts with his dual role as Shatrughan Tyagi and Bharat Tyagi in Mirzapur 2, Vijay Verma is currently basking in the praise for his performance as Saajan Kundu in Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar's OK Computer. The 35-year-old plays the role of a cybercrime detective in this sci-fi comedy-drama which premiered on Disney+Hotstar on March 26, 2021, and starred Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff and Rasika Dugal in lead roles alongside him. Ever since the series released on the streaming giant, Verma has been promoting it on social media by sharing several BTS and candid photos from the sets of the six-episode series.

Similarly, yesterday, i.e. April 14, Vijay Verma posted a couple of BTS pictures from an outdoor shoot location of the Radhika Apte starrer to give fans a peek into Loner Saajan's "pandemic life". In the photographs shared by him, the Baaghi 3 actor could be seen chilling and sunbathing by a four-wheeler in his OK Computer avatar as took a moment to appreciate the scenic view overlooking a mountain. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, "Loner Saajan giving Social Distancing goalz from the future. #pandemiclife." Verma also added, "Alexa.. play tanha dil tanha safar".

Check out Vijay Verma's Instagram post below:

Soon after Vijay Verma's latest IG post, netizens flocked to the comment section of his post to lavish him with compliments. While one user commented writing, "I like the vibe myan", another brought to everyone's attention that "Yeh sahi tareeqa hai jeene ka". Furthermore, one user also hilariously pointed out how the "Katcha in the background (of the photograph) was spoiling the whole show".

Check out some more reactions by fans below:

