Vikas Khanna Feels Guilty That He Couldn't Fulfill His Father's Dream

Vikas Khanna is an Indian Chef who has been awarded Michelin Stars, which is the most desired award that every chef aspires for. Despite being a popular chef, he has started exploring the world of writing books and storytelling.

The author of many cookbooks tried his hand on a different genre, away from his comfort zone by writing a non-fictional book. In the year 2018, he got a non-fictional book published, where he told the story of widows living in Indian society.

The name of the non-fictional book was 'The Last Color'. Later, the book was adapted into a film with the same title. The movie is running for a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars 2020, and Khanna's fans are unable to hold their excitement.

The Last Color stars Neena Gupta in the leading role anchoring the movie towards success.

Vikas Gupta's emotional statement about his father

While talking to an entertainment portal, Vikas revealed many things especially his feelings before and after making the movie. He talked about many aspects of his life. The chef mentioned an event involving his late father that has left a mark in his heart.

The international chef emotionally said that he feels guilty that he did not ask his father about his only dream. Khanna continued by saying that his dad mentioned on a call that he has always dreamt of driving his son's Mercedes at least once in life.

He had no idea of such a dream and he never asked him before. This is why he feels guilty because that was the last conversation he had with his dad.

Vikas, in the interview, also mentioned that parents teach us how to deal with life but they never teach us how to live without them.

The Indian chef Vikas Khanna feels happy that he was able to find his path and take a risk of writing a non-fictional film. He cannot contain his joy and his appreciation towards people who have helped him fulfill his dream. Vikas majorly thanked Neena Gupta for patiently and beautifully bringing out the non-fictional character to life.

