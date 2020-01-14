Vikas Khanna Reveals What Inspired Him To Write His Book, The Last Colour

Vikas Khanna is a Michelin Star chef who turned into an author and released his cookbooks. He released his first fictional book in the year 2018 and later got inspired to turn it into a movie. The movie portrayed a heartfelt story and was running for Oscar nominations in 2020.

'The Last Colour': Plot

His book, which was later adapted into his directorial debut movie The Last Colour, revolves around the age-old taboo surrounding widows in the cities of Vrindavan and Varanasi in India. It stars Neena Gupta.

It has two characters, the first of which is a young ropewalker who is surviving in the streets by putting up shows and selling flowers. She befriends a widow, called Noor, who is living her life of total abstinence and is prohibited from taking part in any festival, especially Holi, the festival of colours in India.

Their bond gets stronger and they both share their dreams and memories of childhood. The young girl promises that she will study further and fulfil her dreams. She also promises Noor that on Holi she will spray colours on her. But on the eve of Holi, the two are separated.

Inspiration to write 'The Last Colour'

Vikas Khanna, the man behind the idea of the film, got candid in an interview with a media portal and revealed how he got inspired for such a moving storyline.

The Indian chef revealed that he was in Vrindavan during Holi, and was shooting for his book Utsav. Then he saw a bunch of women clad in white saree sticking against a wall. He was told by his fellow mate not to look at them as it would be a bad omen.

Khanna further revealed that at that moment, he was reminded what a tabooed life the daughters of India are made to live. The country is known as a colourful country, the society of that country makes its women live a life of total abstinence.

Vikas Khanna, who had lived in the USA, felt a jolt of emotions as in a foreign land he was a person of colour and always felt the discrimination. He could relate to the white-clad women and felt like their story needed to reach people.

Picture credits: Vikas Khanna Team Instagram

