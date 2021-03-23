Vikas Khanna Shares Big Times Square Moment; Recalls Being Told $5 Was Indian Chef Limit

Vikas Khanna added another star to his name after being featured on the New York Times Square. The Michelin star awarded chef took to Twitter to share the exciting news while adding a witty caption for the ones who did not believe in the chef's bigger visions. Fans and supporters of the New York-based Chef flooded the social media with wishes and love. Check out the post here!

Vikas Khanna sets new benchmark

The chef shared a picture of his billboard on the New York Times Square where Vikas can be seen promoting his new dinnerware collection, Celeste. The 49-year-old chef thanked his adversaries who once told him that Indian chefs can only do $5 lunch buffets. Additionally, he wrote that the same people told him that it was his 'upper limit'. He thanked the universe for his new benchmark in his tweet.

Vikas Khanna's Instagram posts

Pic Credit: Vikas Khanna Instagram.

Chef Vikas Khanna did not stop bragging about his achievement as he took to his Instagram to share several snaps of his billboards on the NYC Times Square. Sharing a short video of the billboard, the chef wrote in the caption that Celeste is shinning at Times Square. He dedicated the post to the team of 'World Class Dinnerware' while uploaded a few more posts. Chef Vikas Khanna also took to his story to repost another story applauding his new achievement. Vikas Khanna's Instagram was filled with support and congratulatory wishes from his followers and friends.

World Class Dinnerware at The World Class Stage.#VikasKhannaByCeleste

Thank you @amazon@timessquarenyc



Proud moment for Vikas khanna by Celeste ðŸ˜ðŸ¥°



Buy these from Amazon India, USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Singapore and Mexico.



For more reach us on 9810038989 pic.twitter.com/hgg1TpUPuJ — Nidhi Bhageria (@nidhibhageria) March 22, 2021

You have converted all the stones thrown at you in to the path of your success with constant hard work, dedication and devotion ðŸ¤—Hats off â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ and even after so hardship n hatred your heart is so humble n full of compassion ðŸ˜‡ Which makes you the most divine person ðŸ¤—GBUðŸ’TCðŸ’– — Kinjal Patel (@Kinjal130187) March 22, 2021

Vikas Khanna's The Last Color

Apart from being a world-class chef, Vikas Khanna also ventured into the film industry as he produced and directed an Indian feature film called The Last Color released in 2019. Vikas Khanna's The Last Color is a film that addresses taboo surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi that have existed for ages. The film received an IMBD rating of 7.7 stars and starred Aqsa Siddiqui, Rudrani Chettri, and Neena Gupta. Along with his directorial projects and restaurants, Vikas Khanna's net worth is estimated at over 7 crores.

Promo Pic Credit: Vikas Khanna Instagram.

