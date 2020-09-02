'Sushant's Family Was Forced To Sign Statement Written In Marathi,' Says Family Lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on Wednesday said a malicious campaign relating to Sushant's mental health was being run by a few TV channels to defame his family and benefit actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting the actor's suicide. Sushant's family claims that the Mumbai police had written the statement in Marathi and the family was forced to sign it.

In the press conference held by Vikas Singh after meeting Sushant's sisters, the family lawyer claimed that the family was forced to sign a statement written down in Marathi which was not read out to them by the Mumbai Police on June 16. The family had to sign something they didn't understand, he added.

The senior advocate also told the media that it is an earnest appeal by Sushant's family that to some channels running a relentless campaign against the family to not increase the sufferings of a bereaved family. "Please do not add to the suffering of the family by spreading canard and false accusations", he said.

CLARIFYING LIFE INSURANCE CLAIM

Singh also said that a suggestion is being made that Sushant had a life insurance policy and the family would not get the money if he is declared to have died by suicide. And it is for this reason that the suicide theory was later changed to abetment of suicide. "I must inform all of you that Sushant did not have any life insurance policy", he said.

ON MAKING CONTENT BASED ON SUSHANT'S LIFE

He also said that Sushant's father and sister have decided that no film/serial/book should be written/made without the consent of his father and without the script being shown to him. If anyone goes against it, they will do it at their own peril and appropriate action will be taken, Singh said.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence. Rhea is the main accused in the actor's death case in which the Enforcement Directorate has registered a case of money laundering. The Narcotics Control Bureau has filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

(with PTI inputs)

