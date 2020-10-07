Sushant Case SHOCKER: Sudhir Gupta Was Same Doctor Who Told Vikas Singh '200% Strangled'

In a massive revelation in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the actor's family lawyer Adv. Vikas Singh has said that AIIMS forensic panel head Dr. Sudhir Gupta had earlier told him upon looking at Sushant Singh Rajput's corpse's photo that his death was due to strangulation. Addressing a press conference, Vikas Gupta revealed that Sudhir Gupta is the same doctor, one he had tweeted about earlier, who had told him that Sushant's death was 200% by strangulation.

Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020

Vikas Gupta gave details of his previous encounter with dr.Sudhir Gupta and revealed that the forensic expert had questioned the way Mumbai's Cooper Hospital had functioned in actor's death case. He recalled, "Dr Sudhir Gupta had met me a year back. His lawyer was a very senior lawyer (Mr Sharan), we were in the same chamber. When he (Mr Sharan) died, Dr Gupta approached me to look after his legal matters, and we kept in touch. And so, even before the case (Sushant's case) was referred to him by CBI he was always questioning the way Cooper Hospital has functioned in this matter".

He continued with his most explosive statement yet- "And when I sent him photos taken by Sushant's sister he immediately commented it's death by strangulation and it can't be death by hanging." Vikas Singh put things into context, saying, "But if a person can make such a casual comment and then immediately upturn it, then what credibility can be assigned to this person."

In the press conference, Vikas Singh questioned the credibility of Dr.Gupta whose ever-shifting narratives have made headlines across various media in the last few days. Singh also revealed that Sushant's family has requested the CBI director to form a new forensic panel now as he labelled the previous one, chosen and headed by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, "manipulative".

Vikas Singh claimed that Dr. Sudhir Gupta himself had disclosed to him in confidence that Sushant's case was 200% that of a murder. He stated that AIIMS' report cannot be considered conclusive as they didn't have Sushant's body or his post-mortem report. He called out AIIMS for giving a careless review of the case and said it cannot be called a suicide if one is drugged and hanged. Vikas Singh strongly urged that CBI must probe into both, AIIMS' report and its forensic expert Dr.Sudhir Gupta, for leaking reports solely for publicity.

Sushant's family lawyer also spoke about the legitimacy of AIIMS to declare a public investigation case as suicide and said that it is the police and CBI's job to make such announcements (not of the medical body). Speaking on Rhea's release from judicial custody on Wednesday, he said that the NCB case against Rhea is very weak. He went onto state that the real case is administering narcotics to Sushant Singh Rajput without his knowledge.

#LIVE | AIIMS didn't have Sushant's body; their job wasn't to conduct an autopsy; they were to provide opinion on Cooper's work; to decide whether it was suicide was for the police. Death by hanging needn't be suicide: Sushant's family's lawyer Vikas Singh https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) October 7, 2020

This press conference comes on the back of Dr Sudhir Gupta selectively leaking to certain media that Sushant's death had been due to suicide, following his submission of the forensic report as sought from him by the CBI team investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death. On Sunday, Republic was the first to reveal that Dr Sudhir Gupta had on August 22, a day after being referred the case by the CBI, that he was of the view that the crime scene had been contaminated or destroyed to such a point that it was not fit for forensic evaluation of any sanctity.

We've written to CBI director to look into Cooper report & whether it can be sustained & whether the death can be called by hanging or by murder, both cases it'll probably be asphyxiation, but hanging needn't be suicide: Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) October 7, 2020

