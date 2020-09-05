Vikas Singh Slams "doctors" Commenting On Sushant's Mental Health Without Family Consent

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh on Saturday lashed out at the “doctors” who claim to have treated the actor in the past, for giving interviews regarding his mental health, without seeking permission from his family.

The lawyer stated that professional etiquettes under the Medical Council of India do not allow any medical practitioner to reveal sensitive information regarding their patients.

“Another disturbing trend that we have been noticing is that certain “doctors” of Sushant have been giving Television interviews regarding the actor’s physical and mental health. As per the Medical Council of India, a professional doctor is not allowed to share the personal details regarding the patient’s health. Now that Sushant is no more, the doctors can only discuss his health after seeking the permission of the actor’s legal heir i.e. his father,” the lawyer said.

Vikas Singh said that the doctors speaking about Sushant’s mental health are not even aware that his mother’s death was caused due to brain haemorrhage and not because of mental illness. They have no right to discuss anything with the media before speaking to Sushant’s family regarding his medical history, he added.

Rhea's other lie exposed

Quashing Rhea Chakraborty’s claims that Sushant’s mental state deteriorated after seeing a painting at a hotel on their trip to Italy in October 2019, the lawyer said, “No such painting was found upon investigation and even if we were to agree to Rhea’s claims, her description of the painting has no medical implication.”

Further speaking of Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty’s arrest by the NCB after admitting to dealing with drugs, Vikas Singh said that Sushant’s family was unaware of the drugs angle and did not mention it in the FIR. “It becomes evident that there were several angles that the Mumbai police was trying to cover up in the case. As the investigation continues, more such angles will emerge,” the lawyer said.

