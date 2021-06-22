Vikram Bhatt Opens Up On When And Why He Decided To Move To Writing

Vikram Bhatt is renowned for the cutting edge films that he makes as well as his experimentation in the field of cinema. On June 19, 2021, Vikram Bhatt was a guest on the audio-only app ClubHouse, where he spoke about his films as well as his methodology. The director opened up and shared his technique with the people who were gathered on the portal to listen to him and to learn from him. Some of the questions he was asked were in regards to his writing and his views on how cinema is changing today. As for why he felt the need to pick up writing, this is what he said:

Vikram Bhatt reveals some tips of the trade

“Whereas Hollywood invests in scripts, Bollywood invests in stars. For it what is important is who we can get to be in our films. We do not sell stories, we sell actors. As I was educating myself in films I learned that what Hollywood was doing was right. There are no films without a script. An actor is not an actor if he does not have a script to act out. With the way things were progressing, I also realised that only a director who is a writer will be able to survive in the industry."

The director also touched upon a time when Bollywood was plagiarising content from Hollywood. He further continued,

"Hollywood taught us about copyright laws and today that has helped us to innovate. As for why I learned writing, I taught myself the skill to survive, it is as simple as that. I will not only stop at writing, I want to know about editing, music mixing, etc. I need to be involved in every aspect of filmmaking”.

The Raaz director further talked about changing mediums. He said,

“As for the changing of mediums, while mediums may have changed the scripts have not. We are still writing the way we used to so that is a comfort. The audience of today is different from that of a few years back. First, we used to focus on the single-screen audience because they were the one’s who brought in revenue. Then with multiplexes, there was a divide coming in. writers started catering to the multiplex crowds because they were paying more. Then again there was a division when there was a difference between those who chose the luxe seats and the students who went to watch the movie on a weekday to pay lesser. Thus the audience is going on dividing and now we have people watching films and shows on their phones. It is getting increasingly difficult to write for such a diverse audience."

IMAGE: VIKRAM BHATT'S INSTAGRAM