Vikram Bhatt Starts 'You Are Not Alone' Initiative; Turns Friend For Those Facing Stress

Celebrities are coming out to help in various ways to help people during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While some are offering monetary help and essential services, others have arranged resources like oxygen supply, medicine and hospital beds. Amid these initiatives, Vikram Bhatt is offering a ear to people battling issues like depression, helping them express their worries and feel lighter.

Vikram Bhatt starts ‘You are not Alone’ initiative

For over a week now, Vikram Bhatt has been interacting with netizens and listening to their worries, stress and depression-related issues. The veteran filmmaker termed it as a session where one could find ‘solace’ with anxiety, depression, panic attacks, heartaches, loneliness and anything that could be troubling a mind in anguish and that sought a friend. The Raaz director shared that he would be sharing experiences of ‘hope and courage’, while expressing his urge to help in the ‘dark times.’

"Let's laugh some. Let's cry some. Let's be together some," he wrote on social media.

In another post, he wrote, "The inhumanity of the times tears my heart apart. We need to come together. We cannot profit from each other!"

"There is a lot of angst around. Depression, pain, anxiety, heartbreak.... I am not a guru or a psychologist but what I have is experience. What my difficult life has taught me. And I am here to share my experiences. Hoping to help ease pain of others with the insight that my pain has given me," he assured his followers.

Bhatt has also been sharing his personal experiences and also interacting with those who have successfully battled the virus.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vikram Bhatt’s recent venture was the web series Anamika. The series starred Sunny Leone in the lead. In fact, the director had also featured in her husband Daniel Weber’s Stories of Hope that addressed a similar need to stay positive amid the COVID-19 wave.

His last venture was the thriller series Bisaat.

