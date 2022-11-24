Vikram Gokhale's Family Dismisses Reports About Actor's Demise; Urges Fans To Pray For Him

It was recently known that veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has been hospitalised and is in critical condition, following which fake reports claiming his death surfaced online. Many publications mentioned that the 82-year-old actor passed away, following which several celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Aly Goni and more started paying tributes. However, shortly after, Gokhale's daughter confirmed that the actor is alive and continues to be on life support. The family also urged fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

Vikram Gokhale's family dismisses reports about the actor's demise

Confirming that the actor is alive, news agency ANI tweeted, "Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support, he has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him," confirms Vikram Gokhale's daughter." A doctor from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where Vikram is undergoing treatment, also denied the death reports and said "Not True."

"Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support, he has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him," confirms Vikram Gokhale's daughter



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/bs53dFIbxE — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

PTI reported that Gokhale had been admitted to a city-based hospital following health complications. The doctors refused to reveal any information about his health and said that his family will share the status.

For the unversed, Gokhale has worked in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including Amitabh Bachchan starrer Agneepath, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, De Dana Dan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hey Ram and more.

He turned director with the 2010 Marathi film Aaghaat, following which he also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his movie Anumati. Some of his other works include Mission Mangal, Hichki, Aiyaari and Bang Bang!