Vikram Gokhale's Health Showing Slow But Steady Improvement: Hospital Authorities

The health of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement, the authorities of a city-based hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said on Friday.

Gokhale, 77, has been undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here following health complications.

"Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eye and moving his limbs and is likely to be off ventilator support in next 48 hours," said Shirish Yadkikar, spokespseron of the hospital.

His high blood pressure and heart beats are stable, he added.

Known for playing men of authority on screen, Gokhale, an actor equally at home in theatre, television and movies, has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath" (1990), "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (2007), "Natsamrat" (2015) and "Mission Mangal" (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film "Godavari".

On Thursday morning, his family members and doctors at the hospital had said that he was in a critical condition and not responding to treatment.

