Vikram Phadnis Tests Positive For COVID-19, Informs He Has Isolated Himself At Home

Vikram Phadnis, one of the most well-known names in the Fashion industry, quite recently revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Vikram Phadnis' health update came from the eminent designer himself in the early hours of March 26th, 2021. The same was revealed through Vikram Phadnis' Instagram stories section, which confirmed Vikram Phadnis covid-19 positive diagnosis. The same can be found below.

Vikram Phadnis tests COVID-19 positive:

Image Source: Vikram Phadnis' Instagram handle

The post above reads, "I've tested Positive for COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. I am taking every precaution & have isolated myself at home". The fashion designer and film director had quite recently unveiled his latest collection, titled Indian Wedding Trends, which, as the title suggests, are comprised of outfits that have been specifically created for the wedding season. The designer, very recently, took to various social media sites, such as Twitter, in order to share a handful of monochrome pictures featuring outfits that are a part of Vikram Phadnis' latest collection. They can be found below.

A look at the Indian Wedding Trends collection by Vikram Phadnis:

A little about Vikram Phadnis:

Vikram Phadnis began his journey in the entertainment industry as a choreographer, but with time, he ended up making a name for himself in the fashion industry. He has designed costumes and clothes for some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry and has worked on several popular films. Additionally, Vikram had also bagged an IIFA Award for the Best Costume Design back in 2005.



The year 2017 saw Vikram venturing into filmmaking with Hrudayantar, a drama starring Subodh Bhave and Mukta Barve. The film, which also included a superhero cameo by a superstar, opened to much critical acclaim. Two years later, in 2019, he made his Bollywood directorial debut with Smile Please . The film starred Mukta Barve, Lalit Prabhakar, Aditi Govitrikar and Prasad Oak, amongst others. Further updates on Vikram Phadnis' health will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

