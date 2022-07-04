Vikram Vedha: Makers Issue Clarification On Misleading Reporting Of Film's Shoot Locations

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up to amaze the audience with his upcoming actioner Vikram Vedha. The film will see Hrithik stepping into the shoes of a cop named Vedha as he will be pitted against Saif Ali Khan's Vikram. The film comes as the remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

The film managed to create a massive buzz online after the makers unveiled the first look of the lead actors. With the first-look posters fueling fans' excitement levels, there were several speculations that were doing rounds on the internet around the shoot locations of the actioner. However, the makers recently cleared the air around the 'misleading' reports of Vikram Vedha's shoot and issued a clarification notice.

Vikram Vedha makers issue a clarification notice

On Monday, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle and shared a clarification note published by Reliance Entertainment wherein they stated that most of the parts of the film have been 'shot extensively in India,' including Lucknow. While a small portion was shot in the United Arab Emirates. A part of the notice read-

"We have been noticing a lot of misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting on Vikram Veda’s shooting locations. We clearly want to state that Vikram Vedha has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow. A portion of the film was shot in the United Arab Emirates in October-November of 2021 since it was the only location providing the infrastructure for a bio bubble that accommodated crew of such scale, also allowing the building of sets in a studio during the preceding months of the shoot."

Here, take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet:

More about Vikram Vedha

The film is helmed by the original makers of the film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and it is produced by Neeraj Pandey. The remake also features Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi, and many others in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022, in theatres. Vikram Vedha is loosely inspired by the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

IMAGE: Instagram/@pushkar.gayatri