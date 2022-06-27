'Vikram Vedha': Makers On Hindi Remake Starring Hrithik, Saif; 'Hope People Don’t Think..'

Bollywood's versatile stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to feature against each other in the upcoming action thriller Vikram Vedha. The Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit Vikram Vedha will see the two stars taking the charge from Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan.

While the first look of both the stars has already generated buzz and excitement among their fans, there are certain fans who have serious doubts about the Hindi remake. For the unknown, both husband-wife filmmaker duo, Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original, have donned the cap of the director again for the remake.

Vikram Vedha makers discuss views on remake

During their recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the creative duo spoke about how they prepared themselves for the remake while giving it a unique vision. Ever since the remake was announced, fans were really skeptical about the tone and plotline of the upcoming film.

While giving their views on the same, Pushkar revealed how they have not tried to 'Bollywoodised' the film by casting Hrithik and Saif as the lead. Pushkar also confessed that as directors they had no 'pressure from producers and distributers' for molding the script in a particular manner.

Elucidating on the same, he said that they know how to make films in a certain way, and they stick to the same formula. "There has been no pressure from the producers or distributors saying films here have to be made a certain way. Nobody has had that conversation with us," Pushkar told the leadng daily.

On the other hand, Gayatri said that the main reason behind them being roped for the remake was the immense success of the original film. “They liked the film and they wanted us to make it the way we make it. We have not found any pressure from any side and we have done our best," she added.

However, what will be more interesting to see is how much the remake scores at the competitive box office. The original film released in 2017, had raked in Rs 60 crores at the box office after it was made on a budget of Rs 11 crores. Now, amid much hype and expectations of the people with the remake, it is believed that the film which is reportedly made with Rs 175 crore budget, is sure to break records. The film which also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi, will release in theatres on September 30.

IMAGE: Instagram/pushkar.gayatri